Superstore Season 5: Justina Machado to Recur, SNL's Heidi Gardner Also Cast

Justina Machado will moonlight at Cloud 9 this fall. The One Day at a Time star is set to recur on Season 5 of Superstore, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Machado will play new district manager Maya, with whom Amy shares “a surprising connection,” according to co-showrunner Gabe Miller. “She makes Amy start thinking about her own future in a way that also forces Jonah and Amy to think about where they’re coming from, and what they want.”

The casting doubles as an Ugly Betty reunion: Machado played Betty’s cousin Clara in two episodes of the ABC dramedy. She’ll make her Superstore debut in this year’s Halloween episode, “Trick-or-Treat,” which is set to air Thursday, Oct. 31.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live‘s Heidi Gardner has been cast as Dina’s never-before-seen nemesis Colleen. She is transferred to Store 1217 after Cloud 9’s Bel-Ridge location gets shut down — and Dina is not happy about it. “Garrett is still trying to get out of the doghouse with Dina after letting her birds [escape],” teases fellow EP Jonathan Green. “He sees an opportunity to get back on her good side if he makes sure that Colleen is not working there for long.”

Gardner’s episode, which was written by series star Colton Dunn, is penciled in for Thursday, Oct. 10.

Superstore returns Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on NBC. In the meantime, hit the comments with your reactions to Cloud 9’s two new hires.