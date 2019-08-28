Suits Promo: Mike and Harvey Cook Up 'One Last Con' as Series Finale Nears

RELATED STORIES Mr. Robot's Final Season Gets Premiere Date -- Watch a Holiday-Themed Trailer

The end of Suits is fast approaching and you know what that means: It’s time for one last con! At least that’s the suggestion Mike makes to Harvey in a new teaser for the show’s final four episodes. Yes, Patrick J. Adams is back for another encore, and as his legal whiz points out, Mike and Harvey “conned the world for years,” so they’re kind of experts at schemes.

Meanwhile, Harvey gets cuffed for conspiring with a federal prosecutor, and then punches Sean Cahill (returning guest star Neal McDonough). But if you thought getting arrested would make Harvey reconsider his past behavior, think again. “Every line I’ve ever crossed, I’d do it again,” he declares.

Elsewhere in the promo, Alex wonders if a request from Donna is legal; Samantha meets her father; and Mike urges Katrina to collude against her own firm (to take down Faye?).

As for Mike’s second appearance this season, Adams told TVLine that it was important for him to be part of the show’s end game. “The kind of success that we’ve enjoyed and how long we’ve been allowed to tell this story, it’s such a gift that it would have been hard for me to imagine it ending while I was not up here somehow,” Adams said. “I was very, very grateful to get the call and to know that I’d get to be here for these final moments.”

Suits‘ final season is currently airing Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network, with the series finale slated for Sept. 25. A special presentation of the pilot episode, featuring new cast interviews, airs tonight at 8:30 pm.

