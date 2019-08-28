TVLine Items: Charisma Visits Pandora, Manifest Adds Charmed One and More

Charisma Carpenter is returning to The CW, in a familiarly formidable role.

TVLine has confirmed that the Veronica Mars alum and onetime Supernatural witch will guest-star in Pandora‘s Season 1 finale (airing Tuesday, Oct. 1) as Laura, a mysterious woman who might have all the answers to Jax’s questions about her origins… but who also might be Jax’s most dangerous enemy yet.

ComicBook.com first reported on this casting as well as Arrow alum Manu Bennett’s own Pandora role.

Carpenter’s other previous TV credits include but are no means limited to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its offshoot Angel, The Lying Game, Greek, Veronica Mars, Chicago P.D. and Lucifer.

* Andrene Ward-Hammond (Claws, Star) and Ellen Tamaki (Charmed) have joined Manifest Season 2 in recurring roles, respectively playing Michaela’s new precinct captain and partner, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Haunting of Hill House‘s Henry Thomas will return for Season 2 of Netflix’s horror anthology, The Haunting of Bly Manor, in an undisclosed role, per Deadline.

* The four-part limited series Catherine the Great, starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke, will debut Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 pm on HBO.

* Comedy Central has renewed South Side for a 10-episode Season 2. The comedy airs Wednesdays at 10:30 pm.

* Naomie Harris (Moonlight) has joined HBO’s The Third Day limited series, where during the second batch of three episodes (subtitled “Winter”) she will play a strong-willed outsider who comes to a mysterious island off the British coast seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate. Jude Law (The New Pope) headlines the first three episodes aka “Summer.”

* Masterpiece on PBS has released a trailer for the World War II drama World on Fire, starring Helen Hunt (Mad About You) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones):

