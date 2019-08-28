MythBusters' Jessi Combs Dies in 'Horrific Accident' While Attempting to Break Her Land-Speed Record

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Night Shift Finale Staffs Up, MythBusters Return Date and More

Jessi Combs, a professional racer and TV host, was killed Tuesday in a car accident in Oregon while attempting to break her own land-speed record. She was 36 years old.

Combs was driving a jet-powered land-speed car in the Alvord Desert when the crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to local reports.

Team member Terry Madden confirmed Combs’ death in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, “So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman [Jessi Combs]. She was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!”

He continued, “I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it. … Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.” (Click here to see his post in full.)

Just three days before her death, Combs posted this picture of her jet-powered car to Twitter, acknowledging the danger she was about to put herself in:

It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. .

.

People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;)

.

.

.#fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpsee… https://t.co/IrnCQQWMGJ pic.twitter.com/A5NZ6Luq0u — Jessi Combs (@TheJessiCombs) August 24, 2019

She began her career in television in 2004 as the host of Xtreme 4×4. She later appeared in 12 episodes of MythBusters‘ seventh season, filling in for Kari Byron while she was on maternity leave. Her on-screen career also included hosting gigs on shows like Velocity’s All Girls Garage and Discovery Channels’ Overhaulin and BREAK ROOM.