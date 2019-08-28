Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Eyes Low

ABc’s Bachelor in Paradise this Tuesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down 10 percent and a tenth week-to-week to mark its second-smallest audience of the season and hit a season low in the demo.
Leading Tuesday night in both measures was NBC’s America’s Got Talent, which with 8.9 million viewers and a 1.3 rating was down 5 and 19 percent week-to-week. Leading out of that, Bring the Funny was steady with 3.7 mil/0.7.
Over on The CW, Pandora (564K/0.2) was steady, while Mysteries Decoded (570K/0.2) ticked up.
Fox’s First Responders Live (1.5 mil/0.3) was steady…. CBS was neither here nor there running trusty ol’ drama reruns.
