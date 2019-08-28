Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Eyes Low

RELATED STORIES Should Bachelor in Paradise Pair Stay? Animal Kingdom Dream Casting? Was Pose Ending Too Happy? And More Qs!

ABc’s Bachelor in Paradise this Tuesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down 10 percent and a tenth week-to-week to mark its second-smallest audience of the season and hit a season low in the demo.

Leading Tuesday night in both measures was NBC’s America’s Got Talent, which with 8.9 million viewers and a 1.3 rating was down 5 and 19 percent week-to-week. Leading out of that, Bring the Funny was steady with 3.7 mil/0.7.

Over on The CW, Pandora (564K/0.2) was steady, while Mysteries Decoded (570K/0.2) ticked up.

Fox’s First Responders Live (1.5 mil/0.3) was steady…. CBS was neither here nor there running trusty ol’ drama reruns.

