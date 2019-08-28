America's Got Talent Reveals the 21 Acts Going to the Season 14 Semifinals

Five more acts said goodbye during Wednesday’s America’s Got Talent, which marked the last episode before the Season 14 semifinals begin next week. So, which acts made it through? Let’s break it down.

The 12 acts that performed on Tuesday’s episode — Benicio Bryant, Berywam, the Detroit Youth Choir, Dom Chambers, Emanne Beasha, Eric Chien, Gonzo, Jackie Fabulous, Lukas & Falco, MacKenzie, Marcin Patrzalek and Matthew Richardson — returned to the stage tonight to learn their fates.

ACTS PUT THROUGH: Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Dom Chambers, Eric Chien and Benicio Bryant.

ACTS ELIMINATED: Gonzo, Berywam, Matthew Richardson and MacKenzie.

As the acts that placed in sixth, seventh and eighth place, the following were eligible for this week’s Dunkin’ Save: Jackie Fabulous, Lukas & Falco and Marcin Patrzalek. After America’s vote, Jackie Fabulous was saved. The judges then chose to save Marcin Patrzalek, as well.

The seven acts sent through tonight join the 14 previously announced for the semifinals: Alex Dowis, Luke Islam, Kodi Lee, Voices of Service, Messoudi Brothers, Greg Morton, Ansley Burns, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable, Light Balance Kids, Robert Finley, Ryan Niemiller, Chris Klafford and the Ndlovu Youth Choir. (Click here to get a closer look at all of this season’s semifinalists.)

Which of the 21 semifinalists will you be rooting for next week? And which eliminations did America get wrong this week? Drop a comment with all of your picks below.