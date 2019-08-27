Demi Lovato Joins Will & Grace's Final Season: What's Her Connection to Will?

RELATED STORIES The Good Place Gang Says Goodbye (Sniff) in Season 4 Character Portraits

Will & Grace‘s newest addition comes with a side of mystery. Demi Lovato will appear in three episodes of the NBC revival’s final season, EW reports, though the details surrounding her character are a bit foggy.

All we know about Lovato’s “guarded” character Jenny is that she enters Will’s life in an “unexpected way.”

Fans are already speculating about the nature of Jenny and Will’s connection, with guesses ranging from Jenny being Will’s potential surrogate… to being his long-lost daughter. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until the comedy returns in 2020 for an official answer.

Though she’s best known for her work in the music industry, Lovato has held down roles on a number of big shows, including Fox’s Glee and El Rey Network’s From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series. She also starred in her own Disney Channel sitcom, Sonny With a Chance, from 2009 to 2011.

“We think of the Will & Grace [revival] episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows said in a statement last month. “That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.”

Will & Grace‘s final season premieres midseason on NBC. Your thoughts on Lovato’s top-secret new role? Hopes for the final episodes in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.