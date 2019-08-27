Titans Season 2 Trailer Teases Team Tensions, Deathstroke Rampage, Kori Crisis and Dick Becoming... Batman?

Just as the Titans neutralize one Big Bad, another lurks right around the corner in the first full trailer for Season 2 of DC Universe’s flagship series.

The two-minute preview includes, among other things, Hank and Dawn (promoted series regulars Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly) at odds about their future; what appears to be a kidnapping crisis for Kori (Anna Diop); the amusing story behind how Conner Kent (new series regular Joshua Orpin) found his “Superboy” T-shirt; a defiant/bratty Jason Todd (promoted series regular Curran Walters) getting in his predecessor’s face; and Donna Troy (promoted series regular Conor Leslie) dissing a nemesis’ codename.

You also have Dick (Brenton Thwaites) asking onetime mentor Bruce Wayne (Game of Thrones‘ Iain Glen) of their past association, “Would you do it again, go to all that time and trouble for someone who just wants to leave?” How does Bruce respond?

The trailer builds up to Slade Wilson (NYPD Blue‘s Esai Morales) perhaps feeling personally taunted by the Titans’ resurgence. Could the superhero team’s recruitment of Slade’s daughter Rose (new series regular Chelsea Zhang) put them on a road to blood-soaked ruin?

Premiering Friday, Sept. 6, Season 2 finds Dick reforming the Titans in the wake of their season-opening showdown with Trigon. Under Dick’s supervision in their new base at Titans Tower, Rachel (Teagan Croft), Gar (Ryan Potter) and Jason Todd train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. Joined by Hank/Hawk, Dawn/Dove and Donna aka Wonder Girl, their attempt to transition into a regular life is interrupted when the arrival of Deathstroke brings to light the sins of the old Titans, which threaten to tear this new team apart.

