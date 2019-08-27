TVLine Items: Fox's Heaven-ly Series, Sarah Hyland's ABC Pilot and More

Fox is hoping to get into Heaven, making a script-to-series commitment to an adaptation of Mitch Albom’s novel The Five People You Meet in Heaven.

Albom will pen the project, which follows “each character’s unique journey in this world and the next,” our sister site Deadline reports. “With Heaven as the place where your life is finally explained to you — by five people you touched — the ongoing storylines of interwoven characters will explore larger themes such as redemption, love, hope and human connection.”

Keith Eisner (Designated Survivor, The Good Wife) will executive-produce alongside Albom, who previously adapted the novel into a 2004 Hallmark Hall of Fame production starring Jon Voight, Ellen Burstyn, Jeff Daniels, Dagmara Dominczyk and Michael Imperioli.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a multi-cam comedy starring Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and written by Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), per Deadline. The project is inspired by both Gordon and Hyland’s real-life experiences; no other plot details are currently available.

* The new seasons of CBS’ Let’s Make a Deal and The Price Is Right will premiere Monday, Sept. 23.

* The Goldbergs EPs Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow have been promoted to showrunners for Season 7, succeeding creator Adam F. Goldberg, who will remain involved in the ABC comedy, our sister site Variety reports.

* The Kominksy Method, black-ish and Search Party are the first announced panel discussions for this year’s PaleyFest NY, to be held Oct. 4-15 at the Paley Center New York. For details/updates, visit paleyfest.org.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?