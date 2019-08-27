Legacies Season 2: Meet Mystic Falls' New Sheriff and 'Good-Hearted' Son

RELATED STORIES Flash Dance! Check Out the Cast's Fancy Footwork in Season 5 Gag Reel

Supernatural baddies beware, there’s a new sheriff in Mystic Falls. Bianca Kajlich (Dawson’s Creek) will recur in Season 2 of The CW’s Legacies as Sheriff Mac, TVLine has learned exclusively.

A single mother and career woman, Sheriff Mac stands as “the human line of defense in a town regularly besieged by monsters. Despite a troubled past, she’s willing to open herself up to a new romance when the opportunity arises.” (Executive producer Julie Plec confirms that the sheriff’s name is a nod to Marguerite MacIntyre, who famously portrayed Sheriff Forbes on The Vampire Diaries.)

Legacies‘ second season will also introduce us to Leo Howard (Why Women Kill) as Sheriff Mac’s son Ethan, described as a competitive athlete and good-hearted new student at Mystic Falls High School.

As previously reported, Ethan’s sister Maya will be played by Bianca Santos (The Fosters). And as Plec told TVLine during our interview at San Diego Comic-Con, both of Sheriff Mac’s children will exhibit feelings for Hope.

This law-enforcing family joins a growing list of Season 2 newbies, one that already includes Thomas Doherty (Disney Channel’s Descendants series) as a brooding vampire named Sebastian, and Alexis Denisof (Angel) as an urbane British sorcerer named Professor Vardemus.

Legacies returns to The CW with new episodes on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c. Your thoughts on the show’s newest additions? General hopes for Season 2? Drop ’em all in a comment below.