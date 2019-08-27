Altered Carbon Taps Power's Lela Loren to Play Governor in Season 2

RELATED STORIES Luke Cage's Simone Missick Among Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast Additions

Looks like Power star Lela Loren won’t be out of a job for long: Just days after her character on the hit Starz drama was killed off, she’s set to be a series regular in Season 2 of the Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon, TVLine has learned.

Loren will play Danica Harlan, “the charming and ambitious governor of planet Harlan’s World,” per the official description. “She has the support of the people, but keeps an uneasy grip on the political players who surround her.”

She joins a cast that already includes Avengers veteran Anthony Mackie — who takes over leading-man duties from Joel Kinnaman — along with Season 1 holdovers Renée Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner. Set three hundred years in the future, Altered Carbon finds society transformed by new technology that allows people to download their consciousness into a fresh body and essentially live forever. The eight-episode Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix in 2020.

Loren is best known for playing attorney Angela Valdes on the Starz drama Power — a role she played until this Sunday’s Season 6 premiere, which saw Angela succumb to a gunshot wound to the chest. Her other recent TV credits include Bull, Gang Related, The Closer and Covert Affairs.