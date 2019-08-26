RELATED STORIES MTV VMAs: Travolta's 'Adele Dazeem' Sequel? Lil Nas X Speechless? Did Swift Bail Early? And More Burning Qs

MTV VMAs: Travolta's 'Adele Dazeem' Sequel? Lil Nas X Speechless? Did Swift Bail Early? And More Burning Qs Normani Performs 'Motivation' Live for the First Time at MTV VMAs -- Watch

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello brought that “ooh la la la” to the stage on Monday with a steamy performance of “Señorita” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

And the performance was just as romantic as anticipated, with Cabello draping herself across Mendes as he strutted around the stage, guitar in hand. The real-life couple had the audience shrieking as they danced, flirted and kissed. Well, almost kissed.

Host Sebastian Maniscalco put it best when he said, “The skin! The hair! The lips! … And give it up for Camila, too!” (And let’s be real, Maniscalco didn’t say much else worth remembering.)

“Señorita” entered Monday’s ceremony with five nominations: Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Song of the Summer. Mendes, meanwhile, was nominated for Artist of the Year.

Of course, neither Mendes nor Cabello are strangers to the VMAs. Mendes has previously been nominated for five awards, while Cabello took home two in 2018 — Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Havana” — and has been nominated for four others. Cabello also won several VMAs during her time with Fifth Harmony (2012–2016).

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Mendes and Cabello’s VMAs performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.