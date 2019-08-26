RELATED STORIES MTV VMAs: Travolta's 'Adele Dazeem' Sequel? Lil Nas X Speechless? Did Swift Bail Early? And More Burning Qs

Normani had everyone at New Jersey’s Prudential Center feeling motivated on Monday with her first live televised performance since parting ways with Fifth Harmony.

The singer — who grew to popularity back in 2012 as a contestant on Season 3 of Fox’s The X Factor, before placing in third on Season 24 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2017 — took the MTV Video Music Awards stage by her lonesome for a high-energy performance of her new hit single “Motivation.”

“I’m excited, I feel blessed,” Normani told Terrence J during her pre-show interview. I’ve been working really, really hard for this moment.” She also gushed over allegedly being recognized by Queen Latifah on the red carpet.

In “Motivation,” Normani pays tribute to several iconic music videos, including Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Real (Remix).” Coincidentally enough, all three of those classics were nominated for MTV Video Music Awards when they were released, but only Lopez’s took home a Moon Man for Best Hip-Hop Video in 2002.

In addition to performing at the 2019 VMAs, Normani was also nominated for Best R&B Video for “Waves.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Normani’s VMAs performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.