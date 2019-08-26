RELATED STORIES VMAs: Lizzo Brings Down House With 'Truth Hurts'/'Good as Hell' Mashup

Missy Elliott put her thing down, flipped it and reversed it on Monday, as the hip-hop icon returned to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time since 2006.

The hip-hop icon kicked things off with a performance of her new song, “Throw It Back,” before actually throwing it back with a medley of some of her biggest hits. Those songs included “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Get Your Freak On,” “Pass That Dutch,” “Lose Control” and, of course, “Work It.”

Missy Elliott killed it #VMAs pic.twitter.com/FENMCCIsuk — 🥀 K I N G D O M 🥀 (@knumutaka) August 27, 2019

And, yes, that was Alyson Stoner from the original video breaking it down on stage. (Did you really think she wouldn’t be there?!) Watch a clip of her moves below:

17 years after dancing in the “Work It” video, @AlysonStoner joined @MissyElliott onstage during her Video Vanguard performance and IT 👏 WAS 👏 EVERYTHING 👏 😱💯 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Vb0xhryOfw — VH1 (@VH1) August 27, 2019

In addition to performing on Monday, Elliott also received the VMAs’ coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Previous recipients include Jennifer Lopez (2018), Pink (2017), Rihanna (2016), Kanye West (2015), Beyoncé (2014), Justin Timberlake (2013) and Britney Spears (2011).

Prior to nabbing this honor, Elliott had taken home seven VMAs: Best Video From a Film and Video of the Year for “Lady Marmalade” (2001), Best Hip-Hop Video and Video of the Year for “Work It” (2003), Best Dance Video and Best Hip-Hop Video for “Lose Control” (2005), and Best Special Effects in a Video for “We Run This” (2006).

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Elliott’s VMAs performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.