America's Got Talent: Which of the Last 12 Acts Will Make It to the Semifinals?

America’s Got Talent fans, Season 14 has been a heck of a ride, but we’ve finally reached the finale… of the quarterfinals. Tuesday’s live episode (NBC, 8/7c) finds the remaining 12 acts returning to the AGT stage for a chance to earn a spot in the semifinals.

The acts performing on Tuesday are as follows: singer Benicio Bryant, beatboxing group Berywam, the Detroit Youth Choir (Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer!), magician Dom Chambers, opera singer Emanne Beasha (Jay Leno’s Golden Buzzer!), magician Eric Chien, tambourinist Gonzo, stand-up comic Jackie Fabulous, dog act Lukas & Falco, singer MacKenzie and guitarist Marcin Patrzalek. They’ll be joined by this week’s wild card, aerialist Matthew Richardson.

Unfortunately, only seven of those acts will proceed to the semifinals. As revealed during Wednesday’s live episode (NBC, 8/7c), the other five will reach the end of their respective AGT journeys, though there’s always hope for another shot via the magic of the Dunkin’ Save.

Whichever seven acts are voted through on Wednesday will join the following 14 acts already confirmed for the semifinals: impressionist Greg Morton, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, vocal group Voices of Service, singer Ansley Burns, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, singer Luke Islam, singer/pianist Kodi Lee, singer/guitarist Chris Klafford, singer Robert Finley, comedian Ryan Niemiller, acrobatic dance group V. Unbeatable, light-up dance group Light Balance Kids, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and the Ndlovu Youth Choir. (Click here for a closer look at this semifinalists.)

Which of the 12 remaining acts do you hope will proceed to the semifinals? And which of the confirmed semifinalists will you root for moving forward? Drop a comment with your picks below.