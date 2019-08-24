Breaking Bad Movie Starring Aaron Paul Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

In today’s “Yeah, bitch!” news: The long-awaited Breaking Bad movie will begin streaming on Friday, October 11.

Series — and movie — star Aaron Paul revealed the news in a New York Times interview Saturday. The movie will be called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Per the report, the film’s logline states that, “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

The feature-length sequel will first debut on Netflix (which holds the streaming rights to the original five seasons, as well as prequel series Better Call Saul). It is expected to get a second window on AMC.

It was previously reported that Paul was set to reprise his role as Walter White protégé Jesse Pinkman in a follow-up to the Emmy-winning drama. As BB fans will recall, Jesse’s journey ended after he broke free from Jack’s compound in the September 2013 series finale. In addition to writing and directing the movie, series creator Vince Gilligan is producing alongside fellow series vets Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein.

The film went into production in Albuquerque in last November. At the time, Bryan Cranston confirmed the existence of a Breaking Bad movie on The Dan Patrick Show, but said it was unclear whether the late Walter White would appear in the film.

In the Times interview, Paul would not say whether Cranston’s Walter will appear in El Camino. After all, Walt didn’t survive the finale. “All I can say,” Paul said, “I think people will be really happy with what they see.”

Wait, I thought there was only Mezcal on the horizon? I’m so confused. Oh wait, got it. I understand now. It’s about patience. I guess there is a movie happening after all? Didn’t realize I could talk about it. I guess I can. Thanks New York Times for blowing up this “secret”💎💰 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

Watch the first teaser trailer featuring Skinny Pete, then scroll down for a look at the key art.