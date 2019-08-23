TVLine Items: Serendipity Series Eyed at NBC, Purge Return Date and More

RELATED STORIES This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson Tease 'Hiccups' in Randall and Beth's Philly Fresh Start

This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson Tease 'Hiccups' in Randall and Beth's Philly Fresh Start The Good Place: NBC to Kick Off Final Season With Hour-Long Retrospective

Serendipity is in NBC’s future — as in a small-screen adaptation of the 2001 rom-com that starred John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale.

Our sister site Variety reports that the Peacock network has given a script commitment to a series inspired by the movie, in which Cusack and Beckinsale played a couple seemingly fated to be together, though they certainly put that notion to the test.

“Never has the world needed a show like Serendipity more,” screenwriter Jonny Umansky told the trade, “and the love stories we have in store are big, bold and filled to the brim with whimsy and wonder.”

All I know is I’m now jonesing for a Frozen Hot Chocolate.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* USA Network will resume The Purge with Season 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c, where it will lead into the series premiere of Treadstone, an espionage drama set in the Jason Bourne universe.

* Michael Shannon (Waco, Boardwalk Empire) will play L.A. Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO’s untitled drama pilot about the NBA team’s 1980s “Showtime” era, per Deadline.

* All Access, a half-hour Access Hollywood offshoot that promises an “in-depth look into the national headlines to uncover the extraordinary real-life drama occurring in everyday places,” will premiere in six select markets (New York, Los Angeles, Philly, San Francisco, Miami and Hartford) on Monday, Sept. 9.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?