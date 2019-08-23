Ms. Marvel Series Eyed at Disney+

Another Marvel superhero is landing at Disney’s new streaming service: A Ms. Marvel live-action series is in development at Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ms. Marvel has existed as a character in the comic books since the 1960s, but the show will focus on the latest incarnation: Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teen who hails from New Jersey. (Khan became the first Muslim character to headline her own Marvel comic book.) Bisha K. Ali, a writer on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral adaptation, will pen the pilot and also serve as showrunner.

The project joins a full slate of Marvel-themed series already in the works at Disney+. Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as Thor villain Loki in a new series, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return to their Avengers roles. Jeremy Renner has also signed on to play archer Hawkeye once again in a limited series for the streamer, and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (The Vision) will reprise their Avengers roles in the limited series Wandavision.

So who should play Ms. Marvel when it hits Disney+?