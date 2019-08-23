Ming-Na Wen Joins The Mandalorian, Disney+'s Live-Action Star Wars Series

On the same day that Ming-Na Wen was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo (for her voicing of Mulan), it was announced that the actress had boarded the cast of The Mandalorian, the upcoming streaming service’s first live-action Star Wars series.

Set to hit Disney+ when the service launched in Tuesday, Nov. 12, The Mandalorian stars Game of Thrones and Narcos vet Pedro Pascal in the title role, with a supporting cast that includes Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and Werner Herzog.

“I was so excited when [Disney chairman Bob Iger] announced it, because I’ve been waiting to talk about it,” Wen effused to Syfy Wire. “You don’t understand — that is a Star Wars geek girl’s dream come true.” No details were revealed about Wen’s role, though she quipped, “I certainly don’t play a farmer!”

Earlier this month, Wen wrapped filming the seventh and final season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (premiering in 2020), where she has played badass Melinda May.

In terms of Star Wars canon, The Mandalorian is set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” which would place it somewhere between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. In it, “we follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Jon Favreau serves as writer and executive producer on the freshman season, which will consist of eight episodes.