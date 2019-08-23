Lara Spencer Apologizes for Mocking Prince George's Ballet Lessons on GMA

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Blasts ABC for Casting Sean Spicer on DWTS: 'I Deeply Abhor This Decision'

Lara Spencer is speaking out about some controversial remarks she made on Thursday’s Good Morning America regarding the future King of England. During a segment about Prince George‘s curriculum, Spencer mocked the six-year-old royal’s budding interest in ballet.

“In addition to the usual first- and second-grade things like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” Spencer said, holding for (and seemingly encouraging) laughter from the audience. She continued, “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Spencer later took to Instagram to explain herself: “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she wrote. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

You can watch a clip of Spencer’s remarks, which drew immediate ire from every corner of the Twitterverse above.

