Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Final Season Sneak Peek Features Face Stealing, 1930s Murder and a HYDRA Tease

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s season-ending escape to New York City circa 1931 will be short-lived, seeing as a band of Chronicom hunters is seen storming an old-timey cop shop in the first sneak peek from the ABC series’ seventh and final season.

Unveiled at the D23 Expo on Friday, the promo starts off with the aforementioned breach of a police station, where hunters gun down two cops and then set out to steal the face of a third. We then cut to a series of quick clips, of “Coulson 2.0” and Daisy warming up to him; a poolside murder; Enoch sprinting toward the Zephyr (to stop it?), before it “jumps” away; a rocket launch from the seized Lighthouse; and a brief glimpse of a HYDRA logo.

Speaking with TVLine after the penultimate season finale, S.H.I.E.L.D. co-showrunner Jed Whedon said the team’s final, timey-wimey mission is “to preserve the history that we’ve grown to know and love on our show. It’s a way for us to look back at everything we’ve done and talk about the history of S.H.I.E.L.D. as we bring the show to its final chapter.”

The cast, meanwhile, said in the Comic-Con video Q&A below that the series finale will be “beautiful, in a sad way,” when it airs in Summer 2020 (exact season premiere date TBD)