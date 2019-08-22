The L Word: Bette Launches Mayoral Campaign In First Sequel Series Trailer

RELATED STORIES Homeland Season 8 Delay Caused By 'Ambitious' Production Demands Not 'Missteps,' Says Showtime Boss

The Bette Porter L Word fans will remember was embroiled in multiple romantic indiscretions, unsure of whether she wanted to stay in Los Angeles and questioned as part of an active murder investigation. So of course she’s announcing her candidacy for mayor of the City of Angels in the just-released trailer for The L Word: Generation Q (premiering Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10/9c).

The first footage from the Showtime sequel series features returning cast members Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, who reprise their roles as Shane McCutcheon and Alice Pieszecki. The latter, who appears to host her own talk show, addresses the studio audience in a not-so-subtle wink to the decade that has passed since the original L Word ended in 2009.

In addition to checking in with the legacy cast, the trailer introduces new LGBTQIA characters, including Finley (played by Grimm vet Jacqueline Toboni), Dani Nùñez (In the Vault‘s Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (newcomer Leo Sheng), Sophie Suarez (The Code‘s Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (The Deuce‘s Sepideh Moafi). Rounding out the ensemble are guest stars Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Stephanie Allynne (One Mississippi), Olivia Thirlby (Goliath) and Latarsha Rose (Being Mary Jane).

Beals, Moennig and Hailey are credited as executive producers on Generation Q, alongside original series creator Ilene Chaiken (who now runs Empire). Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar) serves as showrunner, while Steph Green (The Americans) directed the pilot.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.