Born This Way to End With One-Hour Holiday Special at A&E

A&E’s Born This Way is set to end later this year, TVLine has learned.

The Emmy-winning docuseries about a diverse group of young men and women born with Down syndrome will return for an hour-long special this December that will double as a series finale. The sendoff “will celebrate the spirit of the holiday season as the cast gathers to reflect on their personal growth across the four seasons of the show and discuss Born This Way‘s impact on the way society views people with disabilities,” according to the official logline. “From finding jobs to navigating relationships and break ups to exerting their own independence, the cast will rejoice in the journey they have been on together and thank fans for all of their support along the way.”

Prior to the finale, A&E will launch a six-part, short-form digital series that picks up on the heels of Cristina and Angel’s Season 4 wedding. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

“It’s not often that you get to make television like Born This Way which has had such a positive impact on the world. The show unquestionably changed how society views people with Down syndrome and how people with Down syndrome see themselves,” EP Jonathan Murray said in a statement. “It has shown that no one should have to live with artificial limits placed upon them and all of us, no matter what challenges we face, want the same things – independence, a chance for meaningful employment and a chance to contribute to our families and communities.”

Added Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming at A&E, “Being a part of the amazing and inspiring journey of our cast over the past four seasons has been an honor for myself and everyone at A&E. We have all learned so much from their openness, resilience and spirit, and we will be forever grateful to them for welcoming us and viewers into their lives.”

Born This Way previously took home the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series, and was the 2018 Critics’ Choice Award winner for Best Unstructured Reality Series.