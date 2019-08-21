Bethenny Frankel Quits Real Housewives of New York City

RELATED STORIES Lisa Vanderpump Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

One of the original Real Housewives of New York City is saying goodbye to the Big Apple: Bethenny Frankel is exiting the Bravo reality series, according to our sister site Variety.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.” (Bravo has not confirmed Frankel’s exit at this time.)

Frankel was a Real Housewives cast member when the New York City edition debuted in 2008, but took an extended hiatus following Season 3, returning for Season 7 in 2015. (She’s also starred in Bravo spinoffs Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny & Frederik.) Her departure leaves Ramona Singer and LuAnn de Lesseps as the only original Real Housewives of New York City stars still on the show.