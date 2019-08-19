The Politician Trailer: Elections Get Ugly in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Debut

RELATED STORIES The Politician First Look: Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange Engage in Student Body Politicking

If you mashed up Election and Rushmore and then sprinkled some trademark Ryan Murphy sass on top, it might look a lot like Netflix’s upcoming comedy The Politician… and we like what we see.

Netflix has released a new trailer for Murphy’s debut series for the streamer — which you can watch above — which stars Tony winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) as hyper-motivated high school student Payton Hobart, who’s dead-set on winning the race for student body president. (He even recruits a cancer patient as his running mate to win the sympathy vote.) Payton “fully intends” to be President of the United States someday, and his drive to succeed is a little intense: “Your ambition frightens me,” his mother Georgina (played by Gwyneth Paltrow) confesses.

The combative campaign that ensues features a ton of scandalous rumors, a possible assassination attempt (!) and a delightful Jessica Lange wondering what’s so wrong about calling a gay man “a butt-munch”: “That’s what gays do: munch butts, and celebrate Halloween.” (Yep, if you couldn’t tell already, this is definitely a Ryan Murphy production.)

Plus, Netflix has released the official poster for the eight-episode series, with Payton and Georgina vowing: “We promise to promise you everything.” Check it out:

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at The Politician — debuting Friday, Sept. 27 on Netflix — and then hit the comments and tell us: Does it already have your vote?