TVLine Items: 'Hot Priest' Goes Dark, Chicago Med's New Doc and More

Fleabag‘s “hot priest” is tapping into his dark side: Andrew Scott has joined the Season 2 cast of HBO’s His Dark Materials adaptation, our sister site Deadline reports.

The actor will play Colonel John Parry (also known as Doctor Stanislaus Grumman or Jopari), who in the books accidentally travels to Lyra’s world and becomes a renowned scholar and shaman. His dæmon was called Sayan Kötör, and had the form of an osprey.

The show’s official Twitter account first announced the casting with a photo of Scott and Lin Manuel Miranda, who portrays Lee Scoresby in the series.

His Dark Materials Season 1 premieres this fall on HBO.

"So I have summoned you here, and you are to fly me northwards”

"So I have summoned you here, and you are to fly me northwards"

When Lee Scoresby met Jopari.

* Chicago Med is adding a new ED doc to its ranks: Dominic Rains (aka Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Kasius) will recur during Season 5 as Crockett Marcel, a hard-partying doctor from Louisiana who “gambles and drinks all night and then hooks himself up to an IV drip in the morning to slide into work like a true badass.”

* Terry O’Quinn has joined ABC’s new fall drama Emergence in the recurring role of Richard Kindred, a self-made billionaire “will go to great lengths to protect his company [Augur Industries] and reputation, and few would dare to cross him,” per the official description.

* Empire has tapped Diamond White (Dear White People) to recur during the sixth and final season as Lala, a talented SoundCloud singer who is plagued with performance anxiety, Deadline reports.

* Killing Eve Season 3 has added Dame Harriet Walter (The Spanish Princess, The Crown) and Danny Sapani (Harlots, Penny Dreadful) to the cast; no characters details were made available.

* Carrie Underwood this year will host the CMA Awards with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton — marking the first time in 11 years that Underwood has not teamed with Brad Paisley. ABC will broadcast the show live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

* Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands, in tandem with the U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 12 (at the subscription price of $8.99CAD per month/$89.99 per year and €6.99 per month/€69.99 per year). The new streaming service will then arrive in in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 19.

