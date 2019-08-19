Emmys 2019 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Comedy Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

There’s a lot of new blood in the running for this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series… but a long-time incumbent may end up once again winning the popular vote.

HBO’s scathing political satire Veep is up for the seventh time in this category, having taken home Emmy’s top comedy prize three straight years from 2015 to 2017. But last year’s winner, Amazon’s retro charmer The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is also a strong contender to repeat, amassing a total of 20 nominations this year, tops among all TV comedies. Plus, Bill Hader’s HBO hitman chronicle Barry is back among the nominees for the second straight year.

They’re joined by a quartet of first-time nominees: NBC’s The Good Place and Pop’s Schitt’s Creek both finally broke through in their third and fifth seasons, respectively. Amazon’s tart UK import Fleabag scored a nod for its widely acclaimed sophomore (and reportedly final) season, and Netflix’s trippy time-loop mystery Russian Doll stands as the lone freshman series in the mix.

Seven worthy nominees, to be sure — but which one of them deserves to take home the Emmy? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 30, we'll be posting another "Who should win?" poll