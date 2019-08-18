Instinct's Alan Cumming Weighs In on Cancellation, Being First-Ever Openly Gay Lead on a Network Drama

RELATED STORIES Instinct Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Alan Cumming has taken to social media to eulogize CBS’ Instinct, which on Friday was cancelled after two seasons. In a heartfelt post, the Good Wife alum pays tribute to his co-star, Bojana Novakovic, and acknowledges the significance of playing the first-ever openly gay lead character on a broadcast network drama.

“So the word is out. @InstinctCBS will not be returning for a third season,” he writes. “Almost exactly three years ago I was sent a galley copy of a book by [James Patterson] and [Howard Roughan] and then I met the showrunner [Michael Rauch] who was to adapt it for TV and I jumped in… And while I’m sorry I won’t be getting to play with [Bojana Novakovic] and the rest of the amazing cast and crew again, I’m grateful for two seasons of fun and gore and feeling like a dandy thanks to [Dan Lawson]’s costumes, and selfies with corpses and vegan options at catering and [my dog] Lala’s occasional guest appearances in the police station when she got bored in her basket beneath my desk.

“I’m also proud to have played the first [ever] leading character in a U.S. network drama who is gay,” he continues. “Yes, really. Because of @InstinctCBS millions of people will have seen a same sex marriage portrayed for the first time and I hope we changed and opened some minds in the process.”

Thus far this season, Instinct has been averaging 3.4 million total viewers and just over a 0.3 demo rating — or exactly half of what its freshman run did (airing mostly in-season). Its burnoff continues tonight at 9/8c with back-to-back episodes, followed by its season/series finale next Sunday, Aug. 25.