Jessica Lange Ranks Her Best and Worst American Horror Story Seasons

Before passing the torch to Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange reigned supreme (so to speak) on American Horror Story, so who better to rank the FX drama’s earlier seasons?

During a recent interview with TVLine’s sister site Gold Derby, the Emmy Award-winning actress was asked to rank the five AHS seasons in which she appeared — that’s Murder House (Season 1), Asylum (Season 2), Coven (Season 3), Freak Show (Season 4) and Apocalypse (Season 8) — and she got refreshingly honest about the hit series’ uneven history.

Though she remains grateful for the many accolades she received from her work on the Ryan Murphy franchise — including two Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe and countless other nominations — she can admit when one of the installments was “not my favorite.” (And the season in question might surprise you.)

The only season you won’t find on this list is its most recent, for which Lange returned for one episode to reprise the role of Constance Langdon. “I never saw Apocalypse, so I don’t know [where it would rank],” she says.

