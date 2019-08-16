Raising Dion: Michael B. Jordan Plays Dad to Netflix's Newest Superhero — First Look at Comic Book Adaptation

Being a single mom can be tough sometimes. Being a single mom of a budding superhero is tough all the time.

That’s the gist of Netflix’s Raising Dion, based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, which “follows the story of a woman named Nicole who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark. The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.”

Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters) stars as Nicole, alongside Jason Ritter (Parenthood) as Pat and newcomer Ja’Siah Young as Dion. Michael B. Jordan (Friday Night Lights), also an executive producer on the show, portrays Nicole’s late husband Mark.

From Super Spring Productions, Raising Dion also counts Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu, Michael Green, and Charles D. King’s MACRO among its executive producers. Carol Barbee will serve as showrunner.

Browse our gallery for your first look at Raising Dion — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you binge it when Season 1 drops on Friday, Oct. 4?