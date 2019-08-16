TVLine Items: Peaky Blinders Premiere, Olivia Colman on Simpsons and More

Peaky Blinders Season 5 will make its Netflix debut on Friday, Oct. 4, after it first premieres on BBC One, on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The upcoming episodes find “the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929,” per the official synopsis. “When Tommy Shelby MP (played by Cillian Murphy) is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but that of the entire nation.”

New cast members include Sam Claflin (the Hunger Games movies), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Atlantis) and Brian Gleeson (Snow White and the Huntsman).

* Oscar winner Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown) will lend her voice to a Season 31 episode of The Simpsons, executive producer James L. Brooks tweeted on Friday:

Just this second came from recording one of the best guest appearances in Simpson's history. No kidding, I am flying. Olivia Coleman playing the most down home femme fatal ever who attracts every man she's ever met but falls hard, harder than she ever imagined, for Homer Simpson. — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) August 16, 2019

* Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Michael Sheen (The Good Fight) and Sian Clifford (Fleabag) will star in AMC and ITV’s three-part drama Quiz, about the 2001 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? UK cheating scandal.

* Niecy Nash (Claws) will recur opposite Cate Blanchett in FX’s limited series Mrs. America as Flo Kennedy, a friend to Gloria Steinem and Shirley Chisholm, who co-created the Black Feminist Organization, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will host the high-octane cooking competition show Dishmantled for the the forthcoming short-form content service Quibi, per Deadline. Each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs, who must then identify the exploded dish and race against the clock to recreate it.

* Showtime has released the first two episodes of On Becoming a God in Central Florida ahead of its premiere on Sunday, Aug. 25:





