Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

Game of Thrones‘ swan song was definitely heard in this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, with three of the seven nominees hailing from HBO’s fantasy hit.

Peter Dinklage has to be the prohibitive favorite to clutch Emmy gold once again for his work as Thrones‘ sage advisor Tyrion Lannister, with seven previous nominations and three wins in the category. But two of his co-stars are also battling for the prize: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau notched his second straight nod for playing Tyrion’s brother Jaime Lannister, and Alfie Allen earned his first-ever Emmy nomination as the redemption-seeking Theon Greyjoy.

AMC’s Better Call Saul also claimed multiple nominations in the category, with Jonathan Banks grabbing his fourth nomination as curt fixer Mike Ehrmantraut, and Giancarlo Esposito back in the mix as cold-blooded drug lord Gus Fring. (Esposito was also nominated in 2012 for playing Fring on Breaking Bad.) Plus, House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly is up for the fourth time as political attack dog Doug Stamper, and Chris Sullivan scored his first Emmy nod as goofy lug Toby on NBC’s This Is Us.

Will it be a night to celebrate in King’s Landing, or does a non-GoT contender deserve the Emmy? You tell us: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

