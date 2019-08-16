Elvis Presley Is a Secret Agent in Animated Series From Priscilla Presley

RELATED STORIES Big Mouth Scores Three-Season Renewal From Netflix

The King is alive — and he’s moonlighting as a secret agent for Netflix.

The streamer on Friday announced that it has handed a series order to Agent King, an adult animated comedy wherein the late Elvis Presley “trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves,” according to the official logline. The news comes on the 42nd anniversary of Presley’s death.

Archer vet Mike Arnold will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series, which was co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Jamie Salter (Elvis Presley: The Searcher) will also executive-produce, while Cory Slater (NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute) and Marc Rosen (Sense8) will serve as co-EPs. Additionally, legendary designer John Varatos will design the animated Elvis’ entire wardrobe.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

