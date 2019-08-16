Arrow's Oliver and Felicity Plan for a 'Normal' Future in Deleted Scene

RELATED STORIES Arrow's New, Very Final Scene Will Present 'A Lot of Logistical Hurdles'

You definitely have not seen the last of Emily Bett Rickards on Arrow … if only because TVLine has gotten its hands on a deleted Season 7 scene in which Felicity and Oliver plan for a “normal” future that, ideally, involves their {about-to-expand) family.

In the above scene from the 13th episode of Season 7 — which seemingly would have come after young William’s outburst over pancakes — Felicity (played by Rickards) explains to Oliver (Stephen Amell) just how hard a time his son had while Dad was in prison.

What is Oliver’s proposed solution to secure more quality time with William (unaware that the lad’s maternal grandparents are cooking up their own power play, to come later in the episode)? And can the Queens actually have the “normal” family life that Oliver proposes (unaware that the episode ends with a phone call that will expand their li’l clan)?

Press play above to see what agreement husband and wife arrive at, and seal with a kiss.

This deleted scene is among the bonus features in Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season, arriving Tuesday, Aug. 20 on DVD and Blu-ray (the latter of which includes all three “Elseworlds” crossover episodes). Other extras include the featurettes “The Best of DCTV’s Comic-Con Panel San Diego 2018,” “Inside the Crossover: Elseworlds” and “Villains: Modes of Persuasion,” plus a gag reel.

Arrow‘s eighth and final, 10-episode season premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c, leading out of The Flash.

