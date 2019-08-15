Ray Donovan Season 7 Teaser Trailer: Mickey Jailed, Bunchy Healed and More

RELATED STORIES Daveed Diggs to Play Abolitionist Leader Frederick Douglass in Showtime Slavery Drama The Good Lord Bird

Ray Donovan is sending Mickey Donovan directly back to jail.

After providing a quick recap of the bloody Season 6 finale, the first teaser trailer for the Showtime drama’s seventh season (set to bow Nov. 17) offers a fleeting sneak peak at the new episodes. The key takeaways from the fresh footage: Jon Voight’s fugitive alter ego — who spent nearly all of last season on the run — is back behind bars, Pooch Hall’s Daryl has a new love interest, and Eddie Marsan’s Terry embarks on an “unconventional healing opportunity,” per the official logline.

As previously reported, Josh Hamilton (13 Reasons Why) Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) and Louisa Krause (The Girlfriend Experience) are set to join Season 7 in recurring roles. Hamilton will play Kevin Sullivan, a billionaire mogul whose shady operations will have implications for Ray’s business, while Condon will portray Molly Sullivan, Kevin’s sister and manager of the Sullivan family’s high-profile businesses. Krause, meanwhile, will take on the role of Liberty, an alluring healer and provider of alternative medicine who offers Terry the aforementioned healing opportunity.

Meanwhile, the new season finds Liev Schreiber’s titular fixer making “progress” with his shrink (Alan Alda, reprising his Season 6 role) while contending with fellow returning guest star Zach Grenier’s Mayor Feratti, whose “corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past back to New York.”

Season 7 of Ray Donovan will premiere Sunday, Nov. 17 at an earlier time, 8/7c.