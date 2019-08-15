Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath to End With 2-Hour Special Featuring Danny Masterson Accusers

RELATED STORIES Fired Ranch Star Danny Masterson Throws Support Behind Part 6 Release

Fired Ranch Star Danny Masterson Throws Support Behind Part 6 Release The Ranch: Here's What Happened to Danny Masterson's Rooster in Part 6

Leah Remini’s Scientology exposé is coming to an end.

A&E has announced that Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath will conclude with a two-hour special, set to air Monday, Aug. 26 at 9/8c, that will “explore stories of how Church of Scientology policies have hindered members from reporting instances of abuse and sexual assault to the authorities,” per the official description.

Scientology and the Aftermath, which aired its last original episode in February, ran for three seasons.

Additionally, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode will include interviews with two of the four women who have accused former Ranch and That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson of rape. (On Wednesday, Masterson and the Church of Scientology were sued by his accusers for alleged stalking and a conspiracy to cover up the assaults.)

“Mike [Rinder] and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard,” Remini said in a statement. “Without the A&E team’s support The Aftermath wouldn’t be what we intended. We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways. We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t have people stop us with a ‘thank you for doing what you guys are doing’ and it’s your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will.”

Scientology and the Aftermath — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — previously received an Emmy award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017. The series picked up its third consecutive nomination back in July.