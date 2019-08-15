Black Mirror Alum, 5 More Join Cast of Joss Whedon's HBO Drama The Nevers

RELATED STORIES Joss Whedon's HBO Drama The Nevers Adds Denis O'Hare, 11 Others to Cast

Joss Whedon is never done adding to the cast of The Nevers, apparently: Black Mirror‘s Kiran Sonia Sawar leads a group of six new cast members joining Whedon’s upcoming HBO sci-fi drama, TVLine has learned.

The Nevers centers on a group of Victorian women “who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world,” per the official description. Whedon, of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly fame, will serve as writer, director and showrunner. The cast already includes Outlander‘s Laura Donnelly, Counterpart‘s Olivia Williams and American Horror Story alum Denis O’Hare.

Sawar — who co-starred with Andrea Riseborough in the Black Mirror Season 4 installment “Crocodile” — will be a series regular as Harriet Kaur, a young Scottish Sikh who lives at “the Orphanage,” where the gifted Victorian women reside. “Optimistic without being naive, Harriet is determined to live her life as she planned, despite its increasing weirdness.”

Also joining the cast as series regulars:

* Elizabeth Berrington (Good Omens) as Lucy Best, one of the Orphans. “Her quick wit and high spirits mask the pain of a tragic past.”

* Ella Smith (Call the Midwife) as Desirée Blodgett, a whore whose supernatural gift “makes men tell her everything on their minds, and they come away relieved in more than one sense.”

* Viola Prettejohn (Counterpart) as Myrtle Haplisch, a girl who can’t speak who’s “everyone’s favorite weird little mascot” at the Orphanage.

* Anna Devlin (12 Monkeys) as Primrose Chattoway, a ten-foot-tall girl who just wants “to be a proper, ordinary girl, and not take up too much space.”

Additionally, Martyn Ford (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) will recur as Nicolas Perbal, aka Odium, “the quintessential henchman” who “looks as unpleasant as he smells.”

Whedon-heads: Are you excited to delve into the world of The Nevers? Drop your early thoughts in a comment below.