Ewan McGregor to Reprise Star Wars Role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+

If you just felt a great disturbance in the Force, you’re not mistaken: Ewan McGregor has signed on to play Star Wars icon Obi-Wan Kenobi once again in a new series for Disney+, according to our sister site Deadline.

The series — slated to hit Disney’s upcoming streaming service, which launches in November — is still untitled, and details are scarce at this point. But McGregor is reportedly set to reprise the role of the wise Jedi master he played in the three Star Wars big-screen prequels: 1999’s The Phantom Menace, 2002’s Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. (McGregor, of course, took over the role from Sir Alec Guinness, who first played Obi-Wan in the original 1977 Star Wars film.)

McGregor’s Obi-Wan series joins a pair of Star Wars live-action TV shows already set to debut on Disney+: The Mandalorian, from executive producer Jon Favreau and starring Game of Thrones and Narcos veteran Pedro Pascal; and a Rogue One prequel, with Diego Luna returning to star as rebel leader Cassian Andor.

Best known for his film work like Trainspotting and Moulin Rouge, McGregor recently hit the small screen to star in Season 3 of FX’s Fargo as brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy. He earned an Emmy nomination for the dual role, and took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series or TV movie.

Cinelinx first reported the news of McGregor’s involvement.