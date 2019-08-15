Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series? Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

Westeros certainly rules this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: A whopping four of the six contenders hail from HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones.

The Thrones quartet includes two returning nominees — Lena Headey, up for the fifth time as the ultimate ice queen Cersei Lannister, and Maisie Williams, earning her second nod for playing the ever-fierce Arya Stark — along with two newcomers to the category. Gwendoline Christie (as the newly knighted Ser Brienne of Tarth) and Sophie Turner (as the regal Sansa Stark) garnered their first Emmy nominations this year, as well.

There are a pair of non-GoT nominees in the mix, too, though. Julia Garner earned her first Emmy nomination as Ozark‘s ambitious Ruth Langmore, and Fiona Shaw claimed a nod for her work as Killing Eve‘s unflappable boss Carolyn Martens. (Shaw is also nominated this year for her guest work on Season 2 of Amazon’s Fleabag, so she might very well be clutching Emmys in both hands next month.)

Does one of the Game of Thrones ladies deserve to hear her name called when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c on Fox? Or would you rather see Garner or Shaw play spoiler? It’s time to make your voice heard: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 30, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)