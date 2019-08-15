9-1-1 Calls on WWE's Ronda Rousey to Grapple With Fires in Season 3

Onetime MMA fighter Ronda Rousey is now a firefighter, on Fox’s 9-1-1. Meaning, she’s gone from being a fist responder to a first responder. (Really, the jokes write themselves. But I should probably move on….)

Currently a WWE wrestler, Rousey is set to recur during Season 3 as Lena, a fearless member of the LAFD’s Station 136. Our sister site Deadline first reported on the casting.

Whereas Season 2 of Fox’s first responder thriller kicked off with a devastating earthquake, a newly released trailer for Season 3 (embedded below) shows a massive tidal wave rushing towards a beach full of unsuspecting Angelenos. That imperiled crowd includes Buck, who’s enjoying carnival games on the Santa Monica pier when the wave starts making its way towards shore. As alarms sound and chaos ensues, Buck screams, “Get off the beach!” while sprinting to safety.

How will the 9-1-1 team pick up the pieces after the sea comes slammin’ down? Find out when Season 3 premieres on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c.

