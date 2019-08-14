Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

A new winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series will be crowned at this year’s Emmys… will it be the former King in the North?

Matthew Rhys took home the win in this category last year for The Americans‘ final season, so it’s anybody’s game this time around, and another contender is up for his show’s swan song: Kit Harington, as Game of Thrones‘ reluctant leader Jon Snow. Plus, two This Is Us dads are back in the mix: Sterling K. Brown, notching his third straight nod as Randall (he won the Emmy in 2017); and Milo Ventimiglia, also enjoying his third straight nomination as Pearson patriarch Jack.

Two more nominees are returning to the Emmy field this year, too: Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, who earned his fourth nod as slippery lawyer Jimmy McGill; and Ozark‘s Jason Bateman, with his second straight nomination as morally compromised dad Marty Byrde. The category’s lone fresh face? Billy Porter, up for playing boisterous ballroom emcee Pray Tell on the freshman season of FX’s Pose.

So we know that one of these six men will clutch Emmy gold next month — but if you had the power to hand it to one of them, who would it be? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 30, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)