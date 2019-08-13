TVLine Items: Empire Adds Lethal Lady, Denis Leary Gets Moody and More

Someone on Empire is getting some medical attention: Keesha Sharp (Lethal Weapon) will recur during the Fox drama’s sixth and final season as a compassionate, no-nonsense doctor named Paula Wick, our sister site Deadline reports.

Sharp is coming off a series-regular run on Lethal Weapon, where she played Roger Murtaugh’s wife Trish. She also recurs on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight as journalist Naomi Nivola.

Empire returns Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9/8c.

* Denis Leary (Rescue Me) will headline Fox’s six-episode, holiday-themed event series A Moody Christmas, airing this December. The comedy centers around the Moody family of five, who all return home to Chicago for the holidays, hiding secrets from each other; Leary stars as the beloved patriarch.

* Netflix’s movie adaptation of American Son, the acclaimed Broadway play, will premiere Friday, Nov. 1. Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee all reprise their stage roles.

* Oscar and Emmy Award winner Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away with Murder) has joined Ava DuVernay’s upcoming OWN anthology series Cherish the Day, which chronicles the stirring romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. Tyson will play Miss Luma Lee Langston, a legendary star of stage and screen in decades past.

* Ben Lawson (Designated Survivor) has been cast in the Katherine Heigl-starring Netflix drama Firefly Lane, about two young girls who become inseparable for nearly 30 years until a tragedy breaks them apart, Deadline reports. Lawson will play the ex-husband of one of the women.

* Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía and Shawn Mendes will perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 pm.

