Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys to Go Host-Less This Year

Emmys to Go Host-Less This Year Emmys 2019: The 17 Biggest Snubs

A queen, a president, a serial killer for hire: Plenty of very powerful women are in the mix for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2019 Emmys.

It’s tough to pinpoint a clear favorite among this year’s seven nominees: The last two winners in this category — The Crown‘s Claire Foy and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss — aren’t eligible this time around. But there are still plenty of worthy contenders. BBC America’s blood-splattered thriller Killing Eve claimed a pair of nominations for Sandra Oh (as intelligence agent Eve) and Jodie Comer (as hired killer Villanelle), and two more ladies earned nods for their show’s final seasons: Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, as mad queen Daenerys Targaryen, and House of Cards‘ Robin Wright, as First Lady-turned-President Claire Underwood.

Viola Davis is in the running for the fourth time for her work as law professor Annalise Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, and she did win the Emmy in this category in 2015. Rounding out the field are two very different TV moms: Mandy Moore as This Is Us‘ sunny matriarch Rebecca, and Laura Linney as scheming wife Wendy on Netflix’s Ozark.

The race for the Emmy is wide open, so which leading lady do you think deserves to hear her name called on TV’s biggest night? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 30, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)