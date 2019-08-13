Chrisley Knows Best Stars Indicted on Federal Tax Evasion Charges — 'We've Done Nothing Wrong,' Insists Todd

RELATED STORIES Nash Bridges Revival in the Works at USA Network; Don Johnson to Return

Nash Bridges Revival in the Works at USA Network; Don Johnson to Return Biggest Loser Reboot: Bob Harper Returning as Host on USA Network

Chrisley Knows Best‘s heads of household, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Atlanta, on charges that included federal tax evasion.

The 12-count indictment also charged the couple with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, the Associated Press reports.

The Chrisleys’ accountant, Peter Tarantino, was in turn charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding the filing of a false tax return.

Todd Chrisley claimed earlier this week, in a lengthy Instagram post (below), that the imminent indictment was born of a years-ago incident involving a disgruntled former employee who presented the U.S. attorney’s office with allegedly fabricated documents indicating the couple had committed financial crimes.

“I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” Todd’s Instagram read. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

Chrisley Knows Best is currently on hiatus midway through Season 7, which is expected to resume this fall. Growing Up Chrisley, a spin-off focusing on kids Chase and Savannah, premiered in April.