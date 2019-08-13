Million Little Things: Jason Ritter Joins Season 2 — What's His Tie to [Spoiler]?

Jason Ritter (probably) will shake things up on A Million Little Things.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the TV vet has boarded Season 2 of ABC’s relationship drama for a multiple-episode story arc, playing someone with ties to Maggie’s (Allison Miller) mother, Patricia (The Office‘s Melora Hardin). Upon his arrival in Maggie’s life, this stranger will “upend everything,” we are told.

In addition to his most recent leading role, on ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Ritter’s credits include Another Period, Girls, Parenthood, The Event, The Class and Joan of Arcadia. Also of note, he previously acted opposite AMLT‘s Miller in the 2014 indie Always Woodstock.

TVLine can also confirm that Hardin will reprise her role as Patricia during Season 2, while Chandler Riggs, Drea de Matteo and James Tupper are also set to return, as PJ, Barbara and Andrew.

A Million Little Things kicks off Season 2 on Thursday, Sept. 26, nestled between Grey’s Anatomy and the final season of How to Get Away With Murder. In that Thursdays-at-9/8c time slot last winter, the freshman hit averaged a 1.1 demo rating — surging nearly 60 percent from its original Wednesday rating.