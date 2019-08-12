The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon Quarrel Off-Screen in Apple TV+ Teaser

With Apple TV+ launching this fall (which starts in just six weeks!), the streaming service has released a teaser for The Morning Show, which stars the award-winning trifecta of Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. And the biggest tease is that none of the stars appear in the promo, save for a framed photo of Aniston and Carell’s characters.

Which is a choice.

Written and executive-produced by Bates Motel co-creator Kerry Ehrin, the project — which received a two-season, 20-episode order right out of the gate — is billed as “a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.” The series was originally conceived as a sitcom but the concept and tone shifted during the development process.

Though the teaser above doesn’t offer any new footage from the series, it does take us on a tour of the TV news studio at the heart of the show. Meanwhile, sound bites of Aniston, Carell and Witherspoon’s characters play over the promo — and none of ’em sound particularly happy with their current jobs.

The cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup and Néstor Carbonell. Mimi Leder (The Leftovers) directed the pilot (among other episodes) and serves as an EP.

The Morning Show will debut exclusively this fall (date TBA) on Apple TV+, a video subscription service that will feature original shows, movies and documentaries.

A subscription price for Apple TV+ is not yet available, though the service will be ad-free.