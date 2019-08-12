Grand Hotel Sneak Peek: Katey Sagal Arrives to Remind Everyone Who's Boss

RELATED STORIES Grand Hotel Reveals the Truth About Javi's Accident — Who's to Blame?

Tonight’s Grand Hotel (ABC, 10/9c) finally introduces Santiago Mendoza to the Riviera Grand’s mysterious lender, and she happens to look a lot like Katey Sagal. The Golden Globe Award winner makes her debut as the seemingly sinister Teresa in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which manages to paint a pretty clear picture of her character in less than a minute.

“Nice to finally meet you… at my place of business… without any warning,” Teresa tells Santiago in the video above. (Spoiler alert: she’s being sarcastic.)

Prior to her turn as Grand Hotel’s next big threat, Sagal’s most recent TV credits include roles on Showtime’s Shameless, ABC’s The Conners, CBS’ Superior Donuts and FX’s The Bastard Executioner. She’s best known for her work as Gemma Teller Morrow on FX’s Sons of Anarchy (2008–2014) and as Peg Bundy on Fox’s Married… With Children (1987–1997). Sagal also famously voiced Leela on Fox/Comedy Central’s Futurama (1999–2013).

Elsewhere on tonight’s Grand Hotel, “Danny struggles to keep his relationship with Alicia from her family, and Gigi discovers the secrets that Santiago has been keeping from her while Felix continues to try and make his way back into Gigi’s life,” according to the episode’s official synopsis.

