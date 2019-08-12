Friends to Hit Movie Theaters This Fall

RELATED STORIES Friends: Pottery Barn to Release New Collection That Includes Rachel's Apothecary Table (Sorry, Phoebe!)

Friends is turning 25 this year, and it’s getting one heck of a birthday party.

In celebration of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary this fall, 12 fan-favorite episodes will be screened in movie theaters throughout the United States, Warner Bros. and Fathom Events announced Monday.

The showings will take place across three nights — Monday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Oct. 2 — with four remastered episodes playing on each night. The lineup of episodes is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 23: “Pilot,” “The One With the Blackout,” “The One With the Birth,” “The One Where Ross Finds Out”

Saturday, Sept. 28: “The One With the Prom Video,” “The One Where No One’s Ready,” “The One With the Morning After,” “The One With the Embryos”

Wednesday, Oct. 2: “The One With Chandler in a Box,” “The One With Ross’ Wedding — Part 2,” “The One Where Everyone Finds Out,” “The One Where Ross Got High”

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters.”

Each screening will also include exclusive interviews and never-before-seen Friends content. Tickets for Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary will be available on Fathom Events’ website beginning Friday, Aug. 16, which is also when a complete list of theater locations will be released.

