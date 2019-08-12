Emmys 2019 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys to Go Host-Less This Year

Eight shows are vying to take home this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series — but only one of them has sat upon the Iron Throne before.

HBO’s Game of Thrones has to be considered the clear front-runner here, after racking up a record 32 nominations for its final season. (Emmy voters do love to send outgoing hits off with a win, but will Season 8’s tepid reception put a dent in its Emmy chances?) Thrones has also won in this category three times previously, including last year. But it should expect a fight to rival the Battle of Winterfell from the other seven nominees, which include seasoned veterans and frisky newcomers.

Better Call Saul is back in the mix with its fourth nomination, although AMC’s Breaking Bad spinoff has never won in this category — and actually has never won a single Emmy at all, somehow. NBC’s tearjerking family drama This Is Us picked up its third straight nomination, and a pair of sophomore thrillers — BBC America’s Killing Eve and Netflix’s Ozark — nabbed their first series nods for Season 2. Plus, a trio of freshman series — FX’s LGBTQ chronicle Pose, HBO’s filthy-rich satire Succession and Netflix’s cop drama Bodyguard — earned their first shot at Emmy gold, as well.

So Thrones might be the early favorite… but which of these eight shows should take home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 30, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)