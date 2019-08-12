America's Got Talent Quarterfinals: Who's Going Live First? And Which AGT Favorites Are Returning to the Stage?

RELATED STORIES The Tonight Show to Air Five Sunday Broadcasts This Fall After NFL Games

After 11 weeks of viral auditions and judges’ cuts, America’s Got Talent is finally going live on Tuesday (NBC, 8/7c), and now we know which 12 acts — including one lucky wild card! — will be taking the stage first.

Singer/pianist Kodi Lee, singer Luke Islam and singer/guitarist Sophie Pecora — all of whom earned Golden Buzzers during the season’s initial round of auditions — will perform on Tuesday, along with blacklight painter Alex Dowis, danger group Bir Khalsa, singer Carmen Carter, drill dance team Emerald Belles, vocal group GFORCE, impressionist Greg Morton, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, and singing group Voices of Service.

Those 11 acts will be joined by the first of three wild cards competing in the quarterfinals: South Carolina-based singer Ansley Burns. (In case you don’t remember, she was the one Simon Cowell stopped during her performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Freedom.” Click here to watch.)

The results of Tuesday’s episode will be revealed during a follow-up broadcast on Wednesday (8 pm), which will welcome the following fan favorites back to the AGT stage for a series of special performances: AGT: The Champions winner, magician Shin Lim; Season 1 winner, singer Bianca Ryan; Season 13 violinist Brian King Joseph; and Season 11 aerial contortionist Sofie Dossi.

Which of these acts will you be rooting for on Tuesday? And which returning acts are you excited to see again? Drop a comment with all of your picks below.